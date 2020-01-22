DeVault Achieves Market Cap of $19,544.00 (DVT)

DeVault (CURRENCY:DVT) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 22nd. Over the last seven days, DeVault has traded down 7.1% against the US dollar. One DeVault coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Escodex and SouthXchange. DeVault has a market cap of $19,544.00 and $250.00 worth of DeVault was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About DeVault

DVT is a coin. Its genesis date was May 28th, 2019. DeVault’s total supply is 81,664,275 coins and its circulating supply is 75,142,705 coins. DeVault’s official website is www.devault.cc. The official message board for DeVault is medium.com/@devaultcrypto. DeVault’s official Twitter account is @DeVaultCrypto. The Reddit community for DeVault is /r/devault and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

DeVault Coin Trading

DeVault can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Escodex and SouthXchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeVault directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeVault should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeVault using one of the exchanges listed above.

