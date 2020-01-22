Diamond (DMD) Trading 8.1% Lower Over Last Week

Diamond (CURRENCY:DMD) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 22nd. One Diamond coin can currently be bought for $0.46 or 0.00005374 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge, Bittrex and Livecoin. Diamond has a total market capitalization of $1.58 million and $861.00 worth of Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Diamond has traded down 8.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Diamond alerts:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002447 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Riecoin (RIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000093 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000043 BTC.

About Diamond

Diamond (CRYPTO:DMD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2013. Diamond’s total supply is 3,408,414 coins. The official website for Diamond is bit.diamonds. The Reddit community for Diamond is /r/dmd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Diamond’s official Twitter account is @dmdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorithm is ASIC resistant Grøstl. 4.38 million total coins. Block solving target time ~ 100 seconds. Low transaction fee at 0.001. Mean time per block under 60 seconds. Difficulty retargets at every block. Endless Hybrid Network Security. Transaction Message. Fast and secure transactions with 6 required confirmations. Provision for continuous promotion and development. Brand new code base with up to date security patches and significant performance improvements. “

Buying and Selling Diamond

Diamond can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, CryptoBridge and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Diamond should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Diamond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Diamond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.