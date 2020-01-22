Diamond Platform Token Market Capitalization Achieves $19.58 Million (DPT)

Diamond Platform Token (CURRENCY:DPT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 22nd. Diamond Platform Token has a market cap of $19.58 million and $59,768.00 worth of Diamond Platform Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Diamond Platform Token token can currently be bought for approximately $11.38 or 0.00132198 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LocalTrade and LATOKEN. During the last week, Diamond Platform Token has traded 2.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00037416 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $470.44 or 0.05469312 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00026739 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00033733 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002667 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.00 or 0.00127931 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001315 BTC.

About Diamond Platform Token

Diamond Platform Token (CRYPTO:DPT) is a token. Its launch date was September 6th, 2018. Diamond Platform Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,720,299 tokens. The Reddit community for Diamond Platform Token is /r/cdiamondcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Diamond Platform Token is cdiamondcoin.com. Diamond Platform Token’s official message board is medium.com/Cdiamondcoin. Diamond Platform Token’s official Twitter account is @delivererspower.

Buying and Selling Diamond Platform Token

Diamond Platform Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and LocalTrade. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diamond Platform Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Diamond Platform Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Diamond Platform Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

