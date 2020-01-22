DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) will post earnings per share of $0.24 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for DiamondRock Hospitality’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.25. DiamondRock Hospitality posted earnings of $0.26 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DiamondRock Hospitality will report full year earnings of $1.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.96 to $1.06. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover DiamondRock Hospitality.

Several analysts have issued reports on DRH shares. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.83.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DRH. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,579,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 104.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,904,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,372,000 after buying an additional 1,998,950 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,376,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920,593 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 1,753.8% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 825,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,457,000 after purchasing an additional 780,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,810,000.

Shares of DRH stock opened at $10.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.19, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.74 and its 200 day moving average is $10.14. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 12 month low of $9.12 and a 12 month high of $11.52.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. DiamondRock Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.02%.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families such as Hilton and Marriott as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

