Diane J. Bessette Sells 10,000 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Stock

Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.92, for a total value of $589,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 253,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,952,305.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE LEN traded up $0.83 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.77. 3,135,008 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,356,772. Lennar Co. has a 52-week low of $43.22 and a 52-week high of $66.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 14.19 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.45 and a 200-day moving average of $55.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.02.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The construction company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $6.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 8.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. Analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is a boost from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is 2.79%.

LEN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Lennar in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Lennar from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lennar in a research note on Monday, December 9th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Lennar from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Lennar from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Lennar presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.94.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lennar during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Lennar during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lennar during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in Lennar by 183.5% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,256 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Lennar during the 3rd quarter worth about $106,000. 86.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Lennar Multifamily, and Rialto segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

