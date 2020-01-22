DIC Asset (ETR:DIC) Given a €18.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

DIC Asset (ETR:DIC) has been assigned a €18.00 ($20.93) price target by analysts at Baader Bank in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.78% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on DIC. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of DIC Asset in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €18.00 ($20.93) price objective on DIC Asset and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Berenberg Bank set a €17.50 ($20.35) price objective on DIC Asset and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. HSBC set a €20.00 ($23.26) price objective on DIC Asset and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €19.40 ($22.56) price objective on DIC Asset and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €16.47 ($19.15).

Shares of ETR DIC traded up €0.46 ($0.53) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting €16.70 ($19.42). 335,488 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 180,861. DIC Asset has a 1 year low of €9.23 ($10.73) and a 1 year high of €16.20 ($18.84). The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of €15.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of €12.71.

About DIC Asset

DIC Asset AG is one o f Germany's leading listed property companies, and specialises in commercial real estate. With around 20 years of experience on the German real estate market, the company maintains a regional footprint on all major German markets through six branch offices, and has 178 assets with a combined market value of c.

