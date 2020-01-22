Digital Insurance Token 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $4.00 (DIT)

Digital Insurance Token (CURRENCY:DIT) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 22nd. During the last week, Digital Insurance Token has traded 9.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Digital Insurance Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0029 or 0.00000033 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX. Digital Insurance Token has a total market capitalization of $651,592.00 and approximately $4.00 worth of Digital Insurance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Digital Insurance Token

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 4th, 2017. Digital Insurance Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 224,644,536 tokens. Digital Insurance Token’s official Twitter account is @dit_coin. The official website for Digital Insurance Token is inmediate.io. Digital Insurance Token’s official message board is medium.com/@inmediatesg. The Reddit community for Digital Insurance Token is /r/inmediate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Digital Insurance Token Token Trading

Digital Insurance Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Insurance Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digital Insurance Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digital Insurance Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

