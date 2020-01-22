DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $132.31.

DLR has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet lowered DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a report on Monday, December 9th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Argus reduced their price objective on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 26th.

In related news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.56, for a total transaction of $46,624.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,624. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joshua A. Mills sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.96, for a total transaction of $181,440.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,666 shares in the company, valued at $685,359.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,987 shares of company stock worth $2,159,308 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 0.7% during the third quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 11,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 4.8% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank boosted its stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 0.3% during the third quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 32,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,219,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pennsylvania Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 36,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,360,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DLR stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $126.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 889,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,141,427. The company has a market cap of $25.97 billion, a PE ratio of 126.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $118.83 and a 200-day moving average of $122.22. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a 52 week low of $102.60 and a 52 week high of $136.32.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.03. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a return on equity of 2.69% and a net margin of 9.22%. The business had revenue of $806.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $814.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s payout ratio is 65.45%.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH Company Profile

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

