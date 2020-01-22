Digitalcoin (DGC) Price Tops $0.0029 on Exchanges

Digitalcoin (CURRENCY:DGC) traded down 15.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 22nd. One Digitalcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0029 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and Cryptopia. Digitalcoin has a total market capitalization of $102,336.00 and approximately $10.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Digitalcoin has traded 97.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

LUXCoin (LUX) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001279 BTC.

SecureCoin (SRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Argentum (ARG) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AnarchistsPrime (ACP) traded down 80.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

StrikeBitClub (SBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Digitalcoin Coin Profile

Digitalcoin (DGC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 18th, 2013. Digitalcoin’s total supply is 34,715,248 coins. Digitalcoin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalcoinDGC and its Facebook page is accessible here. Digitalcoin’s official website is digitalcoin.co. The Reddit community for Digitalcoin is /r/digitalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Digitalcoin Coin Trading

Digitalcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitalcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitalcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digitalcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

