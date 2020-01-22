Digiwage Price Tops $0.0002 on Top Exchanges (WAGE)

Digiwage (CURRENCY:WAGE) traded 33.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 22nd. One Digiwage coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Crex24. Digiwage has a market cap of $8,154.00 and approximately $3.00 worth of Digiwage was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Digiwage has traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 91.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.53 or 0.00109999 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004565 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002511 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000220 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000767 BTC.

ZEST (ZEST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00002491 BTC.

BitRewards (BIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Digiwage Coin Profile

Digiwage is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2017. Digiwage’s total supply is 55,062,329 coins and its circulating supply is 47,062,308 coins. The official website for Digiwage is coin.digiwage.org. The Reddit community for Digiwage is /r/Digiwage and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Digiwage’s official Twitter account is @digiwage and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Digiwage

Digiwage can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digiwage directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digiwage should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digiwage using one of the exchanges listed above.

