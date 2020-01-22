Dimecoin (DIME) Reaches Market Cap of $988,199.00

Dimecoin (CURRENCY:DIME) traded up 14.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. One Dimecoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Livecoin, CoinExchange, YoBit and Cryptopia. In the last seven days, Dimecoin has traded down 0.8% against the dollar. Dimecoin has a total market capitalization of $988,199.00 and $440.00 worth of Dimecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003114 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00007570 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00005553 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000175 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded down 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Dimecoin

Dimecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 23rd, 2013. Dimecoin’s total supply is 539,096,740,560 coins. Dimecoin’s official website is www.dimecoinnetwork.com. Dimecoin’s official Twitter account is @dimecoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dimecoin is /r/dimecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Dimecoin Coin Trading

Dimecoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Novaexchange, Livecoin, CoinExchange, YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dimecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dimecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

