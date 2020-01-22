Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.23 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.23 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Discover Financial Services’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.12 and the highest is $2.29. Discover Financial Services posted earnings per share of $2.03 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, January 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will report full-year earnings of $9.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.95 to $9.10. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $9.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.27 to $9.61. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Discover Financial Services.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.07. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 26.79%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis.

DFS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Discover Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Discover Financial Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.63.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DFS. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 122.4% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DFS traded up $1.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $85.41. 58,801 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,149,234. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.76. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $64.86 and a 52 week high of $92.98. The company has a market cap of $26.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.61.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

