Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $87.42.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Nomura reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 price target (down from $96.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Discover Financial Services from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Discover Financial Services from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Discover Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

Shares of DFS stock traded up $1.72 on Wednesday, reaching $85.41. 1,410,288 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,149,234. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $64.86 and a 52 week high of $92.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.47 billion, a PE ratio of 9.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.76.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.07. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 20.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. Discover Financial Services’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truewealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 861.1% in the 4th quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 122.4% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. 84.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

