DLH Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:DLHC) Given $8.25 Average Price Target by Analysts

DLH Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:DLHC) has earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a 1-year consensus price objective of $8.25 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned DLH an industry rank of 182 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several analysts recently commented on DLHC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DLH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of DLH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ DLHC traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.05. 919 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,671. DLH has a one year low of $3.66 and a one year high of $6.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.43. The company has a market cap of $57.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 0.89.

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The business services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $54.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.80 million. DLH had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 3.32%. Equities analysts predict that DLH will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DLH news, Director William H. Alderman sold 51,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $207,588.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathryn M. Johnbull purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $40,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 132,654 shares in the company, valued at $530,616. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DLH by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 41,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 4,158 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of DLH by 5.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 211,866 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. raised its stake in shares of DLH by 7.5% during the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 34,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of DLH during the second quarter worth approximately $599,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of DLH by 94.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 25,275 shares in the last quarter. 57.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DLH Company Profile

DLH Holdings Corp. provides healthcare and social services in the United States. It offers defense and veterans' health solutions, including case management, physical and behavioral health examinations, and medical administration and logistics services. The company also provides a range of human services and solutions, which consists of educational and environmental support services for the underserved children and youth comprising health, nutritional, parental, and behavioral services; and IT system architecture design, migration plan, and ongoing maintenance services.

