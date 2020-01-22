DMarket Price Tops $0.24 (DMT)

DMarket (CURRENCY:DMT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 22nd. DMarket has a total market cap of $13.85 million and $5.54 million worth of DMarket was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DMarket has traded up 23.8% against the dollar. One DMarket token can now be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00002826 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit, Tidex and IDEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002688 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $288.70 or 0.03353353 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011618 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.46 or 0.00202788 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000699 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00029808 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.99 or 0.00127665 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

DMarket Token Profile

DMarket’s genesis date was November 14th, 2017. DMarket’s total supply is 56,921,773 tokens. DMarket’s official Twitter account is @dmarket_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. DMarket’s official message board is medium.com/@dmarket. The official website for DMarket is dmarket.com. The Reddit community for DMarket is /r/D_Market and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

DMarket Token Trading

DMarket can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, IDEX, Bittrex, Tidex and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMarket directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DMarket should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DMarket using one of the exchanges listed above.

