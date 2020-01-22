DogeCash Hits Market Cap of $28,932.00 (DOGEC)

DogeCash (CURRENCY:DOGEC) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 22nd. During the last week, DogeCash has traded down 8% against the US dollar. One DogeCash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0080 or 0.00000093 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and STEX. DogeCash has a total market cap of $28,932.00 and $38.00 worth of DogeCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 124% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.58 or 0.00100106 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004462 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000233 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000778 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 203.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001549 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000939 BTC.

Mobile Crypto Pay Coin (MCPC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000063 BTC.

About DogeCash

DogeCash (CRYPTO:DOGEC) is a coin. DogeCash’s total supply is 4,295,299 coins and its circulating supply is 3,614,880 coins. DogeCash’s official Twitter account is @dogecashcoin. The official message board for DogeCash is steemit.com/@dogecash. DogeCash’s official website is dogec.io.

Buying and Selling DogeCash

DogeCash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DogeCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DogeCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DogeCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

