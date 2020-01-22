Dogecoin (DOGE) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $88.66 Million

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. Dogecoin has a total market capitalization of $289.46 million and $88.66 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dogecoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0024 or 0.00000027 BTC on exchanges including Bitbns, CoinFalcon, Novaexchange and QBTC. During the last seven days, Dogecoin has traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $58.29 or 0.00671942 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00010380 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000912 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000043 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00007666 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00033074 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000524 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Dogecoin Coin Profile

Dogecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 6th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 123,005,168,658 coins. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dogecoin’s official website is dogecoin.com. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Dogecoin Coin Trading

Dogecoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Robinhood, Sistemkoin, Coindeal, LiteBit.eu, FreiExchange, C-CEX, Bittylicious, CoinFalcon, Fatbtc, C-Patex, BCEX, Bitsane, BtcTrade.im, Novaexchange, Exrates, Tux Exchange, Coinbe, Indodax, Bit-Z, Bittrex, CoinExchange, BitFlip, Tidex, Kraken, Exmo, Mercatox, SouthXchange, HitBTC, BTC Trade UA, CoinEgg, Instant Bitex, Tripe Dice Exchange, Crex24, Poloniex, Graviex, CoinEx, BX Thailand, ZB.COM, Stocks.Exchange, Livecoin, Bitbns, Cryptopia, BiteBTC, Gate.io, Trade Satoshi, Cryptomate, Koineks, OpenLedger DEX, Coinsquare, Bits Blockchain, cfinex, Upbit, Ovis, QBTC, Cryptohub, Bleutrade and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dogecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dogecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

