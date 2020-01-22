Dolby Laboratories (DLB) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. Dolby Laboratories has set its Q1 guidance at $0.45-$0.51 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $3.40-$3.50 EPS.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The electronics maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.05). Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 20.56% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The company had revenue of $298.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. Dolby Laboratories’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Dolby Laboratories to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

DLB opened at $68.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.83. Dolby Laboratories has a twelve month low of $56.09 and a twelve month high of $70.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.04.

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 30,000 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total value of $2,025,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Steven E. Forshay sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.83, for a total value of $6,983,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 250,482 shares of company stock worth $17,274,586 over the last three months. 38.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DLB. Dougherty & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Monday, November 11th. B. Riley lowered shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 18th. ValuEngine cut Dolby Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Thursday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for TVs, set-top boxes (STBs), personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, mobile devices, and digital radio; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for home theaters, cinemas, device speakers, mobile devices, and headphones.

