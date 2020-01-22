Domino’s Pizza Enterprises (OTCMKTS:DPZUF) Lowered to Sell at Citigroup

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises (OTCMKTS:DPZUF) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:DPZUF opened at $39.10 on Wednesday. Domino’s Pizza Enterprises has a 1-year low of $26.79 and a 1-year high of $39.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.96 and a 200 day moving average of $32.24.

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Company Profile

Domino's Pizza Enterprises Limited operates retail food outlets. The company holds franchise rights for the Domino's brand and network in Australia, New Zealand, Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Japan, Luxembourg, and Germany, as well as franchises retail pizza stores. It operates a network of approximately 2,400 stores.

