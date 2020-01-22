DopeCoin (DOPE) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $3,098.00

DopeCoin (CURRENCY:DOPE) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 22nd. DopeCoin has a total market capitalization of $232,757.00 and approximately $3,098.00 worth of DopeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DopeCoin has traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DopeCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex and Cryptopia.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.11 or 0.00671153 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00010334 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000909 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000043 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00007788 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00033216 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000517 BTC.

DopeCoin Profile

DopeCoin (CRYPTO:DOPE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 21st, 2014. DopeCoin’s total supply is 116,845,228 coins. The Reddit community for DopeCoin is /r/DopeCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DopeCoin’s official Twitter account is @dopecoinGold and its Facebook page is accessible here. DopeCoin’s official website is www.dopecoin.com.

DopeCoin Coin Trading

DopeCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DopeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DopeCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DopeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

