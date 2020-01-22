DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co Boosts Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co grew its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 135,693 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,267 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises 1.8% of DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $6,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 18,996 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,387,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,195,050 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $157,867,000 after acquiring an additional 299,499 shares during the last quarter. Sepio Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sepio Capital LLC now owns 231,224 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,419,000 after acquiring an additional 31,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,455,000. Institutional investors own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

CSCO stock opened at $48.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $207.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.44, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.23. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.40 and a twelve month high of $58.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.15% and a return on equity of 35.01%. The business had revenue of $13.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.12%.

In other Cisco Systems news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 39,343 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total value of $1,765,713.84. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 137,634 shares in the company, valued at $6,177,013.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total transaction of $564,471.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 388,864 shares of company stock worth $17,474,321 over the last three months. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price (down previously from $58.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.69.

Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

