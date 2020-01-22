DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co Purchases 11,365 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 42.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,403 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,365 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of T. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 38,074 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 3,117 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,385,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 160,409 shares during the last quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,675 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,666 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 4,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vision Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth about $283,000. 53.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on T. HSBC cut shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AT&T from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of AT&T to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Standpoint Research downgraded shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.22.

Shares of T opened at $38.52 on Wednesday. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.92 and a 1-year high of $39.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.63 and a 200 day moving average of $36.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $281.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $44.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.45 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This is a positive change from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.40%. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 59.09%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

