DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co Sells 4,687 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co decreased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,687 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up 2.8% of DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $10,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Phocas Financial Corp. grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 999,928.6% during the second quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 125,173,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 125,161,066 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 14,438.5% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,470,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453,527 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 16.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,198,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477,454 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 193.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,661,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 129.3% during the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 1,033,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,763,000 after buying an additional 583,023 shares during the last quarter. 67.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JNJ. Atlantic Securities upgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $146.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.33.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 2,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total value of $284,538.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,736 shares in the company, valued at $7,298,397.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hubert Joly acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $141.28 per share, with a total value of $706,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $149.27 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $392.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $125.00 and a twelve month high of $150.17.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.45%.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

