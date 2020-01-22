Doug Black Sells 15,000 Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (NYSE:SITE) Stock

SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (NYSE:SITE) CEO Doug Black sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.36, for a total value of $1,430,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 386,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,826,506.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Doug Black also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 16th, Doug Black sold 15,000 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.94, for a total value of $1,334,100.00.

On Friday, November 15th, Doug Black sold 7,000 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.10, for a total value of $637,700.00.

On Tuesday, November 12th, Doug Black sold 20,000 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.49, for a total value of $1,829,800.00.

Shares of SITE traded down $1.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $94.09. 211,666 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 278,573. SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc has a 1 year low of $45.32 and a 1 year high of $97.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $90.15 and its 200-day moving average is $80.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.67 and a beta of 1.01.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.07. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 22.31% and a net margin of 3.18%. The firm had revenue of $652.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

SITE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,895,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $269,992,000 after acquiring an additional 106,931 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,705,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $256,801,000 after acquiring an additional 14,591 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,115,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $215,871,000 after acquiring an additional 169,679 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 76.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,081,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,947,000 after acquiring an additional 467,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 926,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,550,000 after acquiring an additional 87,372 shares during the last quarter.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 120,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, fertilizer and control products, landscape accessories, nursery goods, outdoor lightings, and ice melt products, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, and blocks.

