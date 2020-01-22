DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.43.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on DouYu International in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.90 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered DouYu International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered DouYu International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.80 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered DouYu International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, December 2nd.

Shares of DOYU traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.60. 4,210,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,248,593. DouYu International has a 1-year low of $7.01 and a 1-year high of $11.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.34.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 27th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 81.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that DouYu International will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DOYU. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC acquired a new position in DouYu International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $427,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of DouYu International in the third quarter valued at approximately $934,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of DouYu International in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,710,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DouYu International in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,179,000. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of DouYu International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $440,000. 12.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DouYu International

DouYu International Holdings Limited operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming in China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.

