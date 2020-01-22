Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.46 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) to announce $1.46 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Dover’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.48 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.44. Dover reported earnings per share of $1.43 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dover will report full-year earnings of $5.85 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.84 to $5.88. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $6.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.20 to $6.36. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Dover.

Get Dover alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Dover from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $96.00 target price on Dover and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Dover from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Dover from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dover presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.11.

Shares of NYSE DOV traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $118.06. 3,729 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 514,935. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.42. Dover has a 52 week low of $77.95 and a 52 week high of $120.04. The company has a market cap of $17.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.63, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $115.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.33.

In other news, Director Kristiane C. Graham sold 13,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.07, for a total transaction of $1,428,531.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 356,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,478,889.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Ivonne M. Cabrera sold 4,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.48, for a total value of $456,106.40. Insiders sold 25,310 shares of company stock worth $2,724,287 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Dover by 113.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Dover during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of Dover during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Dover during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dover during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 86.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

Further Reading: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dover (DOV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.