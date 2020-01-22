Dragonchain (DRGN) Price Down 21.6% This Week

Dragonchain (CURRENCY:DRGN) traded down 5.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. Dragonchain has a total market capitalization of $9.50 million and approximately $78,030.00 worth of Dragonchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Dragonchain has traded down 21.6% against the US dollar. One Dragonchain token can currently be purchased for about $0.0398 or 0.00000459 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN, IDEX, Kucoin and Allcoin.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002726 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $304.71 or 0.03513958 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011539 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $17.75 or 0.00204651 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000701 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00030440 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00130539 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Dragonchain Profile

Dragonchain was first traded on August 17th, 2017. Dragonchain’s total supply is 433,494,437 tokens and its circulating supply is 238,421,940 tokens. Dragonchain’s official Twitter account is @dragonchaingang and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dragonchain is /r/drgn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dragonchain’s official website is dragonchain.com.

Buying and Selling Dragonchain

Dragonchain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, Gate.io, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Fatbtc, IDEX, CoinExchange, Allcoin, Tidex, Bancor Network and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragonchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dragonchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dragonchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

