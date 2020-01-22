Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.11.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Capital One Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Dril-Quip in a research note on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dril-Quip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Dril-Quip in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Dril-Quip in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Dril-Quip from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.

Get Dril-Quip alerts:

In other Dril-Quip news, CEO Blake T. Deberry sold 4,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total transaction of $189,215.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 191,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,538,772.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Blake T. Deberry sold 29,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.59, for a total transaction of $1,267,858.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,439,984.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 50,981 shares of company stock worth $2,229,145. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 550,556 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,827,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dril-Quip by 13.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 70,467 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,536,000 after buying an additional 8,135 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dril-Quip during the third quarter worth $415,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Dril-Quip by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,399 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,830,000 after buying an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Dril-Quip by 21.7% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 48,350 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,426,000 after buying an additional 8,606 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE DRQ traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $46.20. 96,596 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,450. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -20.53 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.18. Dril-Quip has a 12 month low of $34.99 and a 12 month high of $56.71.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $108.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.17 million. Dril-Quip had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 19.96%. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. Research analysts predict that Dril-Quip will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

About Dril-Quip

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services onshore and offshore drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific.

Read More: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Dril-Quip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dril-Quip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.