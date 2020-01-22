DubaiCoin Market Capitalization Achieves $329,931.00 (DBIX)

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 22nd. One DubaiCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0774 or 0.00000900 BTC on exchanges including Livecoin, Cryptopia and HitBTC. DubaiCoin has a market cap of $329,931.00 and approximately $135.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, DubaiCoin has traded 5.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00022629 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00008310 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00009954 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00022166 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00005564 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000143 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000042 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000447 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00006170 BTC.

About DubaiCoin

DubaiCoin (DBIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. DubaiCoin’s official website is www.arabianchain.org. The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DubaiCoin Coin Trading

DubaiCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, HitBTC and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DubaiCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DubaiCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

