Duerr AG (ETR:DUE) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Duerr AG (ETR:DUE) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €31.42 ($36.54).

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America set a €20.00 ($23.26) price target on Duerr and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Warburg Research set a €32.00 ($37.21) price target on Duerr and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Duerr in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €35.00 ($40.70) price target on Duerr and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €24.00 ($27.91) price target on Duerr and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th.

Shares of DUE stock opened at €29.42 ($34.21) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €29.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of €26.80. Duerr has a 1 year low of €20.76 ($24.14) and a 1 year high of €42.26 ($49.14).

Duerr Company Profile

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and upgrades turnkey paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry; and supplies products and processes for various process stages in paint shop technology.

