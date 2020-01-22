Duke Realty (DRE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, January 29th. Analysts expect Duke Realty to post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $215.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.83 million. Duke Realty had a net margin of 40.04% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. On average, analysts expect Duke Realty to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:DRE opened at $35.94 on Wednesday. Duke Realty has a 12-month low of $27.98 and a 12-month high of $36.04. The firm has a market cap of $13.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $31.50 to $33.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Duke Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays set a $35.00 target price on shares of Duke Realty and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Duke Realty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.92.

In other Duke Realty news, CEO James B. Connor sold 28,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total value of $1,003,288.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Duke Realty

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 153 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is listed on the S&P 500 Index.

