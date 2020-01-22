Dusk Network Price Reaches $0.0381 on Exchanges (DUSK)

Dusk Network (CURRENCY:DUSK) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. Dusk Network has a total market capitalization of $8.51 million and $163,554.00 worth of Dusk Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dusk Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.0381 or 0.00000442 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Binance DEX and Ethfinex. During the last seven days, Dusk Network has traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Dusk Network

Dusk Network is a token. It was first traded on July 12th, 2018. Dusk Network’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 223,610,392 tokens. Dusk Network’s official website is www.dusk.network. Dusk Network’s official Twitter account is @DuskFoundation. The Reddit community for Dusk Network is /r/DuskNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Dusk Network is medium.com/dusk-network.

Buying and Selling Dusk Network

Dusk Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Binance DEX and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dusk Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dusk Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dusk Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

