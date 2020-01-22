Dynamic Hits Market Capitalization of $578,422.00 (DYN)

Dynamic (CURRENCY:DYN) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 22nd. In the last week, Dynamic has traded 5.4% lower against the dollar. Dynamic has a total market cap of $578,422.00 and approximately $6,766.00 worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dynamic coin can now be purchased for $0.0389 or 0.00000449 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex and Upbit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $8,658.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $168.17 or 0.01941748 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $345.64 or 0.03990919 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.16 or 0.00671497 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.04 or 0.00751022 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.30 or 0.00107396 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00010349 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00028491 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.99 or 0.00611823 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Dynamic Coin Profile

Dynamic (DYN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 5th, 2017. Dynamic’s total supply is 14,876,394 coins. Dynamic’s official website is duality.solutions. Dynamic’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Dynamic Coin Trading

Dynamic can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dynamic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dynamic using one of the exchanges listed above.

