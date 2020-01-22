Dynatrace (DT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, January 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Dynatrace has set its Q3 guidance at $0.06-0.07 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $0.23-0.24 EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $129.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.57 million. Dynatrace’s revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Dynatrace to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

NYSE DT opened at $26.26 on Wednesday. Dynatrace has a 1-year low of $17.05 and a 1-year high of $30.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.00.

In related news, major shareholder Thoma Bravo, Llc sold 23,358,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total transaction of $560,847,140.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DT shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Dynatrace from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Dynatrace in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised Dynatrace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Dynatrace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.68.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It offers Dynatrace, a platform for running an enterprise cloud. The company's products include AppMon, Classic Real User Monitoring, Network Application Monitoring, and Synthetic Classic. Its platform allows its customers to modernize and automate IT operations, develop and release software, and enhance user experiences.

Featured Story: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.