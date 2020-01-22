DZ Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for Duerr (ETR:DUE)

Duerr (ETR:DUE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at DZ Bank in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America set a €20.00 ($23.26) target price on shares of Duerr and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Main First Bank set a €40.00 ($46.51) price objective on shares of Duerr and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. HSBC set a €34.00 ($39.53) price objective on shares of Duerr and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Nord/LB set a €29.00 ($33.72) price objective on shares of Duerr and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €24.00 ($27.91) price objective on shares of Duerr and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €31.42 ($36.54).

Shares of DUE stock traded down €0.36 ($0.42) on Wednesday, reaching €29.21 ($33.97). 111,075 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,708. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €29.79 and its 200 day moving average price is €26.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01. Duerr has a twelve month low of €20.76 ($24.14) and a twelve month high of €42.26 ($49.14).

Duerr Company Profile

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and upgrades turnkey paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry; and supplies products and processes for various process stages in paint shop technology.

