DZ Bank Reaffirms “Sell” Rating for Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3)

Several other analysts have also recently commented on VOW3. Royal Bank of Canada set a €216.00 ($251.16) target price on Volkswagen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €196.00 ($227.91) target price on Volkswagen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. UBS Group set a €200.00 ($232.56) target price on Volkswagen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €203.00 ($236.05) target price on Volkswagen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €175.00 ($203.49) target price on Volkswagen and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €193.20 ($224.65).

Shares of Volkswagen stock traded down €1.90 ($2.21) on Wednesday, hitting €179.40 ($208.60). The stock had a trading volume of 710,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,610,000. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €178.93 and a 200 day moving average of €163.64. Volkswagen has a twelve month low of €136.94 ($159.23) and a twelve month high of €187.74 ($218.30). The firm has a market capitalization of $37.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.39, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment develops vehicles and engines; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

