DZ Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA (ETR:HLE)

HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA (ETR:HLE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at DZ Bank in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €43.00 ($50.00) target price on shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. UBS Group set a €57.00 ($66.28) target price on shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Bank of America set a €35.00 ($40.70) price objective on shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €55.00 ($63.95) price objective on shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €48.00 ($55.81) price objective on shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €44.81 ($52.11).

Shares of HLE traded down €0.34 ($0.40) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting €45.98 ($53.47). The company had a trading volume of 144,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,303. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €48.84 and its 200 day moving average price is €44.24. The stock has a market cap of $5.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36. HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA has a 52 week low of €34.14 ($39.70) and a 52 week high of €50.85 ($59.13). The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.45.

HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA Company Profile

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting products, and electronic components and systems for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body lighting products, interior lights, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

