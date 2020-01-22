DZ Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for Siemens (FRA:SIE)

Siemens (FRA:SIE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at DZ Bank in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SIE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group set a €127.00 ($147.67) price objective on Siemens and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Independent Research set a €118.00 ($137.21) price objective on Siemens and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Bank of America set a €142.00 ($165.12) price target on Siemens and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €145.00 ($168.60) price target on Siemens and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €127.18 ($147.88).

Shares of Siemens stock traded down €0.86 ($1.00) during trading on Wednesday, reaching €116.34 ($135.28). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 984,818 shares. Siemens has a 1-year low of €101.40 ($117.91) and a 1-year high of €133.39 ($155.10). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €117.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €104.41.

About Siemens

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft operates in the fields of electrification, automation, and digitalization worldwide. Its Power and Gas segment offers gas and steam turbines, generators, compressor trains, integrated power plant solutions, and instrumentation and control systems for power generation. The company's Energy Management segment offers software, products, systems, solutions, and services for transmitting, distributing, and managing electrical power, as well as for providing intelligent power infrastructure.

