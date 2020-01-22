e-Gulden (EFL) Tops One Day Volume of $14.00

e-Gulden (CURRENCY:EFL) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 22nd. One e-Gulden coin can now be bought for $0.0694 or 0.00000806 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex and Cryptopia. Over the last week, e-Gulden has traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar. e-Gulden has a total market cap of $1.19 million and $14.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57.08 or 0.00662190 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00010440 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000907 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000043 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00007963 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00032989 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000546 BTC.

e-Gulden Profile

EFL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,935,324 coins and its circulating supply is 17,112,933 coins. e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati. The official website for e-Gulden is www.e-gulden.org.

e-Gulden Coin Trading

e-Gulden can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade e-Gulden should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy e-Gulden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

