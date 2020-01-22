E Kevin Hrusovsky Sells 6,500 Shares of Quanterix Corp (NASDAQ:QTRX) Stock

Quanterix Corp (NASDAQ:QTRX) CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total value of $156,455.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

E Kevin Hrusovsky also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 17th, E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 6,500 shares of Quanterix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.41, for a total value of $158,665.00.

On Wednesday, January 15th, E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 6,500 shares of Quanterix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total value of $144,105.00.

On Thursday, January 2nd, E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 3,321 shares of Quanterix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.18, for a total value of $76,980.78.

On Monday, December 2nd, E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 3,357 shares of Quanterix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total value of $84,126.42.

NASDAQ:QTRX traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $25.33. 198,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,811. Quanterix Corp has a 1-year low of $19.08 and a 1-year high of $36.15. The company has a quick ratio of 7.00, a current ratio of 7.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $674.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.18 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.74 and a 200 day moving average of $24.99.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.01. Quanterix had a negative net margin of 75.78% and a negative return on equity of 54.74%. The company had revenue of $14.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.52 million. Research analysts forecast that Quanterix Corp will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quanterix during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Quanterix by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 3,422,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,160,000 after purchasing an additional 354,437 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Quanterix in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 16.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 478,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,499,000 after purchasing an additional 68,351 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 59.5% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 53,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 19,949 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on QTRX shares. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Quanterix in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Quanterix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Quanterix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th.

About Quanterix

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Simoa HD-1 instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

