Eastgroup Properties Inc (NYSE:EGP) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.26 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Eastgroup Properties Inc (NYSE:EGP) will post $1.26 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Eastgroup Properties’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.28 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.24. Eastgroup Properties posted earnings of $1.18 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eastgroup Properties will report full year earnings of $4.96 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.94 to $4.96. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.23 to $5.36. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Eastgroup Properties.

Eastgroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $83.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.24 million. Eastgroup Properties had a net margin of 28.07% and a return on equity of 9.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on EGP shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $145.00 price target on shares of Eastgroup Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Eastgroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eastgroup Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Eastgroup Properties from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.00.

In other news, Director David H. Hoster II sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.84, for a total value of $797,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 167,646 shares in the company, valued at $22,270,094.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in Eastgroup Properties by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 48,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Eastgroup Properties by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 57,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Eastgroup Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $19,430,000. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Eastgroup Properties by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 19,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its stake in Eastgroup Properties by 165.9% during the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 5,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 3,136 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EGP opened at $136.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.59, a PEG ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.63. Eastgroup Properties has a 1 year low of $96.49 and a 1 year high of $138.15.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th. This is an increase from Eastgroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Eastgroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 64.24%.

Eastgroup Properties Company Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

