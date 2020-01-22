easyJet (LON:EZJ) Given a GBX 1,480 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

easyJet (LON:EZJ) received a GBX 1,480 ($19.47) price target from equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 3.36% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on EZJ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on easyJet from GBX 1,060 ($13.94) to GBX 1,260 ($16.57) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Main First Bank raised their target price on shares of easyJet from GBX 950 ($12.50) to GBX 1,400 ($18.42) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,800 ($23.68) price target on shares of easyJet in a report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on easyJet from GBX 1,240 ($16.31) to GBX 1,360 ($17.89) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,700 ($22.36) price objective on shares of easyJet in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. easyJet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,385.52 ($18.23).

Shares of easyJet stock opened at GBX 1,531.50 ($20.15) on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,426.36 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,187.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.95, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion and a PE ratio of 17.44. easyJet has a 1-year low of GBX 840 ($11.05) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,557.50 ($20.49).

In other easyJet news, insider Andrew Findlay sold 3,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,429 ($18.80), for a total transaction of £55,588.10 ($73,122.99). In the last three months, insiders have acquired 32 shares of company stock valued at $44,271.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. As of September 30, 2018, the company operated 979 routes and a fleet of 315 aircraft. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircraft; and the provision of graphic design services. easyJet plc was founded in 1995 and is based in Luton, the United Kingdom.

