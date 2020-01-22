easyJet (LON:EZJ) Given a GBX 1,616 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

easyJet (LON:EZJ) received a GBX 1,616 ($21.26) price target from research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.83% from the company’s current price.

EZJ has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of easyJet from GBX 1,200 ($15.79) to GBX 1,500 ($19.73) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,350 ($17.76) price target on shares of easyJet in a report on Tuesday. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($14.47) price target on shares of easyJet in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of easyJet from GBX 1,240 ($16.31) to GBX 1,360 ($17.89) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Main First Bank lifted their price objective on shares of easyJet from GBX 950 ($12.50) to GBX 1,400 ($18.42) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. easyJet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,385.52 ($18.23).

Shares of LON:EZJ traded up GBX 10 ($0.13) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 1,527 ($20.09). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,605,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,170,000. easyJet has a 52 week low of GBX 840 ($11.05) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,557.50 ($20.49). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.95, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,426.36 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,187.85.

In other easyJet news, insider Andrew Findlay sold 3,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,429 ($18.80), for a total transaction of £55,588.10 ($73,122.99). In the last ninety days, insiders bought 32 shares of company stock worth $44,271.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. As of September 30, 2018, the company operated 979 routes and a fleet of 315 aircraft. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircraft; and the provision of graphic design services. easyJet plc was founded in 1995 and is based in Luton, the United Kingdom.

