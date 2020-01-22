Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Price Target Increased to $101.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $93.00 to $101.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective points to a potential upside of 4.13% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of Eaton in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Eaton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eaton presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.67.

Get Eaton alerts:

Eaton stock traded up $2.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $97.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,546,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,731,688. The company has a market capitalization of $39.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.43. Eaton has a 12-month low of $67.97 and a 12-month high of $95.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.01. Eaton had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Eaton will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 16,988 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total value of $1,545,568.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,353,354.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Critelli sold 10,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $920,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 55,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,112,072. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,988 shares of company stock valued at $5,527,268 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 16,401.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,151,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $262,439,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132,191 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 501.2% in the second quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 929,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,393,000 after acquiring an additional 774,731 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 1.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,504,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,540,415,000 after acquiring an additional 341,830 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 717.8% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 327,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,198,000 after acquiring an additional 287,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 10.7% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,888,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $157,036,000 after acquiring an additional 181,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.20% of the company’s stock.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

Featured Article: Penny Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.