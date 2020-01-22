eBoost (EBST) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $75.00

eBoost (CURRENCY:EBST) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. During the last seven days, eBoost has traded 10.7% higher against the dollar. One eBoost coin can currently be bought for about $0.0028 or 0.00000033 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Bittrex and C-CEX. eBoost has a market capitalization of $280,948.00 and $75.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get eBoost alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57.08 or 0.00662190 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00010440 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000907 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000043 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00007963 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00032989 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000546 BTC.

About eBoost

eBoost (CRYPTO:EBST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 29th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for eBoost is www.eboost.fun. The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

eBoost Coin Trading

eBoost can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Bittrex and C-CEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade eBoost should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy eBoost using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for eBoost Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for eBoost and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.