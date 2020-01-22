Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.87 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) will post sales of $3.87 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Ecolab’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.84 billion and the highest is $3.91 billion. Ecolab posted sales of $3.76 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ecolab will report full year sales of $14.98 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $14.92 billion to $15.08 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $15.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.24 billion to $15.85 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Ecolab.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.08% and a net margin of 10.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. Ecolab’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ECL shares. ValuEngine downgraded Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ecolab in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Ecolab from $186.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $200.17.

NYSE:ECL opened at $195.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $56.37 billion, a PE ratio of 37.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.80. Ecolab has a 52 week low of $151.18 and a 52 week high of $209.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $189.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.84.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This is an increase from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.81%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 8,072 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Altman Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 8,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 0.7% in the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 9,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 2.8% in the third quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 2,279 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. 74.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

