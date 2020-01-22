Eden (EDN) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.55 Million

Eden (CURRENCY:EDN) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 22nd. In the last seven days, Eden has traded 21.4% lower against the US dollar. Eden has a market cap of $1.55 million and $1.08 million worth of Eden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Eden token can currently be bought for $0.0026 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, Hotbit, Bilaxy and IDEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002717 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $316.60 or 0.03656507 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011554 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.69 or 0.00204314 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000725 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00030742 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.19 or 0.00129251 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Eden Profile

Eden’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 tokens. Eden’s official website is edenchain.io. Eden’s official Twitter account is @edenchainio. The official message board for Eden is edenchain.io/get-started/blog. The Reddit community for Eden is /r/edenchainio.

Buying and Selling Eden

Eden can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, Bilaxy, Hotbit and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Eden should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Eden using one of the exchanges listed above.

