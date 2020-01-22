Edge Market Cap Reaches $2.35 Million (DADI)

Edge (CURRENCY:DADI) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. One Edge token can currently be bought for $0.0331 or 0.00000382 BTC on exchanges including KuCoin, HitBTC, FCoin and OKEx. Edge has a total market capitalization of $2.35 million and $2,759.00 worth of Edge was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Edge has traded down 11.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00037635 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000554 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $477.48 or 0.05506310 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00026705 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00033712 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002656 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.12 or 0.00128192 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001328 BTC.

Edge Profile

Edge is a token. It launched on February 16th, 2018. Edge’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,858,227 tokens. The official message board for Edge is medium.com/dadi. Edge’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Edge is /r/edgenetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Edge’s official website is edge.network/en.

Edge Token Trading

Edge can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin, Ethfinex, Gate.io, KuCoin, OKEx and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Edge should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Edge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

