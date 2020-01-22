Edgeless 24 Hour Volume Reaches $3,565.00 (EDG)

Edgeless (CURRENCY:EDG) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. One Edgeless token can now be purchased for about $0.0093 or 0.00000107 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, ABCC, Liqui and Bittrex. Edgeless has a total market cap of $1.09 million and $3,565.00 worth of Edgeless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Edgeless has traded up 3.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Edgeless Profile

Edgeless’ genesis date was December 16th, 2016. Edgeless’ total supply is 132,046,997 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,046,967 tokens. Edgeless’ official website is edgeless.io. The Reddit community for Edgeless is /r/Edgeless and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Edgeless’ official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Edgeless is medium.com/edgeless.

Buying and Selling Edgeless

Edgeless can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, ABCC, Liqui, Livecoin, Tidex, Bittrex and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeless directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Edgeless should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Edgeless using one of the exchanges listed above.

