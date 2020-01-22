EDRCoin (EDRC) Trading 19.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

EDRCoin (CURRENCY:EDRC) traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 22nd. Over the last seven days, EDRCoin has traded down 19.9% against the U.S. dollar. One EDRCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0157 or 0.00000181 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, CoinExchange and YoBit. EDRCoin has a total market cap of $45,953.00 and $6.00 worth of EDRCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get EDRCoin alerts:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Pascal Lite (PASL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000177 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000033 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Fonziecoin (FONZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About EDRCoin

EDRC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 22nd, 2016. EDRCoin’s total supply is 3,669,691 coins and its circulating supply is 2,931,224 coins. EDRCoin’s official Twitter account is @EDRCoinOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for EDRCoin is www.edrcoin.cash.

Buying and Selling EDRCoin

EDRCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDRCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EDRCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EDRCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EDRCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EDRCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.